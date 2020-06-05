Menu

Helter Skelter: An American Myth: Manson Family Docu-series Delayed on Epix

by Regina Avalos,

Helter Skelter: An American Myth was set to premiere on Epix later this month, but that premiere has been delayed. The series will arrive at a later date. A reason was not given for the delay.

EPIX revealed more about this series in a press release. Check that out below.

“In the most comprehensive telling of the Manson Family yet told in a visual medium, Helter Skelter: An American Myth features never-before-accessed interviews from former family members and journalists first on the scene and in the courtroom, weaving these original narratives with archival footage and newly-unearthed images. It will upend what people think they know about this layered and complex story and cast an entirely new light on this Crime of the Century.

The six-part docu-series is executive produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Productions and Eli Frankel for Rogue Atlas Productions. Warner Horizon Unscripted Television serves as the studio. Lesley Chilcott, producer of the Academy Award(R)-winning documentary An Inconvenient Truth, will direct as well as serve as executive producer.”

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this docu-series? Are you surprised by the delay?


