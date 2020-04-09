Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy: ABC Celebrates Legacy of Garry Marshall

Get ready to look back at the life and work of Garry Marshall. ABC is celebrating the work of this ‘force’ on both television and film. Viewers will see stars from his work and others, which include Jimmy Kimmel and actors Abigail Breslin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Cary Elwes, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Ashton Kutcher, Rob Lowe and John Stamos, as well as Marshall’s wife, Barbara, and their children Scott, Kathleen and Lori.

“In a one-of-a-kind, heartfelt tribute to a Hollywood legend, the stars of some of TV and film’s most iconic titles, including Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy, Pretty Woman and The Princess Diaries, come together to celebrate “The Happy Days of Garry Marshall,” airing TUESDAY, MAY 12 (8:00 – 10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. In this special, Marshall’s family and friends share their favorite memories of the creative genius behind some of the most memorable series in television history. It was 1974 when Marshall created his first series for ABC and introduced America to “The Cunninghams.” Each week, millions gathered around the television set for Happy Days, shared in the hilarious hijinks of Laverne DeFazio and her best friend, Shirley Feeney, on Laverne & Shirley, and witnessed the “out-of-this-world” adventures of a Martian named Mork on Mork & Mindy.

