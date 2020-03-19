Modern Family TV show on ABC: season 11 viewer votes

Is the 11th season of ABC’s Modern Family TV show a proper farewell? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Modern Family is cancelled or renewed for season 12. In this case, the decision to end the show has already been made. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 11th season episodes of Modern Family for us here.

An ABC family sitcom, Modern Family stars Ed O’Neil, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jeremy Macguire, and Reid Ewing. The series revolves around the extended and blended Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan. Jay Pritchett (O’Neil) sits at the head of the family and is married to his vivacious and younger second wife, Gloria (Vergara). Together, they raise their youngest son, Joe (Maguire), and Gloria’s college-age son, Manny (Rodriguez). Jay’s grown daughter is Claire (Bowen). She is married to Phil Dunphy (Burrell) and they have three older kids, recent high school grad Luke (Nolan Gould), college student Alex (Winter), and the eldest, free-spirited Haley (Hyland). Haley marries her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Dylan Marshall (Ewing), and they have twins together. Claire’s brother and Jay’s grown son is Mitchell (Ferguson). He and his husband, Cameron (Stonestreet), are raising their adopted daughter, Lily (Anderson-Emmons).





Should ABC have renewed Modern Family for a 12th season?