Modern Family: Season 11 Ratings



There’s no need to spend the 11th season of Modern Family wondering if the venerable comedy will be cancelled or renewed for a 12th season. ABC has already announced that season 11 is the end so the creators and cast can craft a proper farewell. Why watch the ratings? If the final season does really well enough in the ratings, perhaps that could mean a spin-off or some other continuation could be forthcoming. Stay tuned.

A family sitcom, Modern Family stars Ed O’Neil, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jeremy Macguire, and Reid Ewing. The series revolves around the extended and blended Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan. Jay Pritchett (O’Neil) sits at the head of the family and is married to his vivacious and younger second wife, Gloria (Vergara). Together, they raise their youngest son, Joe (Maguire), and Gloria’s college-age son, Manny (Rodriguez). Jay’s grown daughter is Claire (Bowen). She is married to Phil Dunphy (Burrell) and they have three older kids, recent high school grad Luke (Nolan Gould), college student Alex (Winter), and the eldest, free-spirited Haley (Hyland). Haley marries her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Dylan Marshall (Ewing), and they have twins together. Claire’s brother and Jay’s grown son is Mitchell (Ferguson). He and his husband, Cameron (Stonestreet), are raising their adopted daughter, Lily (Anderson-Emmons).

For comparisons: The 10th season of Modern Family on ABC averaged a 1.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.83 million viewers.

