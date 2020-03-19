Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Modern Family stars Ed O’Neil, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jeremy Macguire, and Reid Ewing. The series revolves around the extended and blended Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan. Jay Pritchett (O’Neil) sits at the head of the family and is married to his vivacious and younger second wife, Gloria (Vergara). Together, they raise their youngest son, Joe (Maguire), and Gloria’s college-age son, Manny (Rodriguez). Jay’s grown daughter is Claire (Bowen). She is married to Phil Dunphy (Burrell) and they have three older kids, recent high school grad Luke (Nolan Gould), college student Alex (Winter), and the eldest, free-spirited Haley (Hyland). Haley marries her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Dylan Marshall (Ewing), and they have twins together. Claire’s brother and Jay’s grown son is Mitchell (Ferguson). He and his husband, Cameron (Stonestreet), are raising their adopted daughter, Lily (Anderson-Emmons).



Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of Modern Family is averaging a 0.97 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.10 million viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 23% and 15%, respectively. Find out how Modern Family stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Modern Family is ending so there won’t be a 12th season. The finale airs April 8, 2020. Could the characters return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

There’s no need to spend the 11th season of Modern Family wondering if the venerable comedy will be cancelled or renewed for a 12th season. ABC has already announced that season 11 is the end so that the creators can craft a proper farewell. Could there be a reunion or spin-off? I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Modern Family cancellation or renewal news.



