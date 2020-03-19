Menu

Modern Family: Season 12? Has the Sitcom Been Cancelled by ABC?

by Telly Vulture

Modern Family TV show on ABC: canceled? renewed for season 12?

(ABC/Jill Greenberg)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Modern Family TV show on ABCIs it truly time to say goodbye? Has the Modern Family TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Modern Family, season 12. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Modern Family stars Ed O’Neil, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jeremy Macguire, and Reid Ewing. The series revolves around the extended and blended Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan. Jay Pritchett (O’Neil) sits at the head of the family and is married to his vivacious and younger second wife, Gloria (Vergara). Together, they raise their youngest son, Joe (Maguire), and Gloria’s college-age son, Manny (Rodriguez). Jay’s grown daughter is Claire (Bowen). She is married to Phil Dunphy (Burrell) and they have three older kids, recent high school grad Luke (Nolan Gould), college student Alex (Winter), and the eldest, free-spirited Haley (Hyland). Haley marries her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Dylan Marshall (Ewing), and they have twins together. Claire’s brother and Jay’s grown son is Mitchell (Ferguson). He and his husband, Cameron (Stonestreet), are raising their adopted daughter, Lily (Anderson-Emmons).
 

Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of Modern Family is averaging a 0.97 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.10 million viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 23% and 15%, respectively. Find out how Modern Family stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Modern Family is ending so there won’t be a 12th season. The finale airs April 8, 2020. Could the characters return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

There’s no need to spend the 11th season of Modern Family wondering if the venerable comedy will be cancelled or renewed for a 12th season. ABC has already announced that season 11 is the end so that the creators can craft a proper farewell. Could there be a reunion or spin-off? I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Modern Family cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Is the Modern Family TV show ending at the right time? Would you have watched a 12th season?



Jill Brodnik
Reader
Jill Brodnik

Time for this one to go !

September 29, 2019 9:45 pm
