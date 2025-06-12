The Snake: Season One Ratings

The Snake series on FOX in some ways resembles a popularity contest. Just like the ratings game, the more popular a show is, the longer it survives. How long can this new series hang on? Will The Snake be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A social survival competition series, The Snake TV show is hosted by Jim Jefferies. The game assembles 15 masters of manipulation from various persuasive professions, all with unique skill sets, to compete in an array of challenges. The winner of each challenge becomes The Snake, earning control of The Saving Ceremony, a chain reaction elimination where it’s not about who wants you gone, but who is willing to save you. The game is not just about winning challenges. It’s about winning people over because connections are everything, whether you’re making friends, faking friends, or sparking romantic connections. Promises are put to the test during the Saving Ceremony, as players do everything in their power to avoid being picked last by The Snake, hoping to escape elimination. Every episode is a fresh start with a new gauntlet and a new Snake. In the end, only one contestant will get within striking distance of the $100,000 grand prize.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 12, 2025, The Snake has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like The Snake TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?