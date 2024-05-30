MasterChef: Season 14 Viewer Votes

It’s a battle of the generations in the 14th season of the MasterChef TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like MasterChef is cancelled or renewed for season 15. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 14th season episodes of MasterChef here.

A FOX cooking competition series, the MasterChef TV show features award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez, and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich as judges. Season 14 has a new theme, aka Generations, and will see the top home cooks from four different generations, inclusive of Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers, battle it out. The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a restaurant takeover challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at the Major League Soccer LAFC stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal. In the end, only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.





What do you think? Which season 14 episodes of the MasterChef TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad MasterChef has already been renewed for a 15th season on FOX?