MasterChef: Season 15 — Has the FOX Competition Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

A cooking competition series airing on the FOX television network, the MasterChef TV show features award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez, and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich as judges. Season 14 has a new theme, aka Generations, and will see the top home cooks from four different generations, inclusive of Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers, battle it out. The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a restaurant takeover challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at the Major League Soccer LAFC stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal. In the end, only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.



Season 14 Ratings

The 14th season of MasterChef averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.81 million viewers. Compared to season 13, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how MasterChef stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



MasterChef has been renewed for a 15th season, which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if FOX will cancel MasterChef. The show’s already been renewed for season 15. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on MasterChef cancellation or renewal news.



