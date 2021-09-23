Alter Ego: Season One Ratings

It appears that the FOX programmers are trying to capitalize on the success of The Masked Singer by introducing other talent competitions. Last season, the network tried Game of Talents and The Masked Dancer with mixed success. Will Alter Ego be the hit they’re looking for? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A singing competition series, the Alter Ego is hosted by Rocsi Diaz with Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes, and will.i.am serving as judges. The show provides a different take on an old format by combining talent and motion capture technology. In this series, lost dreams and second chances are reignited when singers from all walks of life become the stars they’ve always wanted to be. However, the contestants won’t perform as themselves. Rather, they’ll be given the chance to show how they’ve always wanted to be seen. They help to create their own dream avatar to reinvent themselves while showcasing their unique performance style via motion capture technology. In the first season, the contestants are The Dawn Majesty (Kaleia Ayelett), Queen Dynamite (Dasharra Bridges), Phoenix Embers (Danielle Cetani), Night Journey (Israa Darwich), The Loverboy (Anthony Flammia), Aster (Kaylee Franzen), Fern (Mia Cherise Hall), Misty Rose (Samaera Hirsch), St. Luna (Sarah Isen), Wolfgang Champagne (Matthew Lord), Nevaeh King (Jay Miah), Bernie Burns (Erny Nunez), Orlando Deville (Chase Padgett), Kingston Sol (James Paek), Wylie (Milton Patton [Yote]), Safara (Mariah Rosario [Riah Lena]), Seven (Kyara Tetreault), Dipper Scott (Jacob Thomsen [Calinoda]), Kai (Kobe Vang), and Siren (Mama Yaya [Yasmin Shawamreh]).

