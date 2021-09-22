The Resident: Season Five Ratings

The Resident has been a middle-of-the-road performer for FOX in the ratings and the network doesn’t have many other scripted drama series so, it’s been renewed year after year. However, if some of the network’s new dramas are successful this season, they could start looking to retire this one. Will The Resident be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A medical drama, The Resident stars Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Anuja Joshi, Jessica Lucas, and Miles Fowler, with Emily VanCamp, Morris Chestnut, Stephen Wallem, and Glenn Morshower recurring. The series follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. Although its motto is, “Committed to excellence,” the hospital is staffed with human beings, and humans are flawed. The staff includes Chief Resident Conrad Hawkins (Czuchry), resident internist Devon Pravesh (Dayal), cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. AJ Austin (Warner), orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Kit Voss (Leeves), surgical intern Leela Devi (Joshi), neurosurgery resident Billie Sutton (Lucas), neurosurgeon Dr. Barrett Cain (Chestnut), and former CEO Dr. Randolph Bell (Greenwood).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season four of The Resident on FOX averaged a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.51 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



