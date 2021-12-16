Mr. Mayor: Season Two Ratings

A veteran of two successful NBC comedy series (Cheers and The Good Place), Ted Danson’s latest effort landed a renewal last season with middle-of-the-road ratings. How will it perform this time around? Will Mr. Mayor be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A single-camera comedy series, the Mr. Mayor TV show stars Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy, and Bobby Moynihan. The story follows Neil Bremer (Danson), a retired and wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all of the wrong reasons — just to prove that he’s “still got it.” Once he wins, Neil has to figure out what he stands for and gain the respect of his staff and his biggest critic and political rival, Arpi Meskimen (Hunter). At the same time, he also wants to connect with his rebellious teenage daughter, Orly (Kenedy).

For comparisons: Season one of Mr. Mayor on NBC averaged a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.42 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

