Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 7, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Ted Danson, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell, Mike Cabellon, Kyla Kenedy, and Bobby Moynihan.

TV show description:

Created by 30 Rock’s Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the Mr. Mayor TV show follows the comedic story of a retired businessman who wants a new challenge.

Wealthy Neil Bremer (Danson) runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all of the wrong reasons — just to prove that he’s “still got it.”

Once he wins, Neil has to figure out what he stands for while gaining the respect of his staff and his biggest critic and political rival, Arpi Meskimen (Hunter). At the same time, he also wants to connect with his rebellious teenage daughter, Orly (Kenedy).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Mr. Mayor TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?