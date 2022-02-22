Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 21, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Morena Baccarin, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean, Karl Josef Co, Massiel Mordan, and Mark Damon Espinoza.

TV show description:

A crime thriller series, The Endgame TV show was created by Nick Wootton and Jake Coburn.

The story follows Elena Federova (Baccarin), a recently captured international arms dealer. She’s a brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York City for a mysterious purpose.

Her antagonist is Val Turner (Bathé), a principled, relentless, and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil Elena’s ambitious plan.

As the heist drama unfolds it becomes clear how far some people will go for love, justice, and the most valuable commodity in the world — the truth.

Other characters include Elgin Turner (Bolden), Sergey Vodianov (Ronin), Jonathan Doak (Bean), master thief Louie (Co), operative Rona (Mordan), FBI Agent Anthony Flowers (Johnson-Hinds), and FBI Director Rogelio Réal (Espinoza).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

