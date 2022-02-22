The Endgame: Season One Ratings

The Blacklist has had a long and successful run on NBC but it’s been on the air for nine seasons and could be headed to the end. Could The Endgame be a worthy successor to Reddington’s show on the schedule? Will The Endgame be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A crime thriller series, The Endgame TV show stars Morena Baccarin, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean, Karl Josef Co, Massiel Mordan, and Mark Damon Espinoza. The story follows Elena Federova (Baccarin), a recently captured international arms dealer. She’s a brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York City for a mysterious purpose. Her antagonist is Val Turner (Bathé), a principled, relentless, and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil Elena’s ambitious plan. As the heist drama unfolds it becomes clear how far some people will go for love, justice, and the most valuable commodity in the world — the truth.

What do you think? Do you like The Endgame TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?