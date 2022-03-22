American Song Contest: Season One Ratings

The execs at NBC realized that The Voice’s popularity has been waning so they decided to air just one cycle a season, to make it more of an annual event series. They’ve been trying to find worthy successors to fill its timeslots on the spring schedule but, does this new show measure up? Will American Song Contest be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A music reality competition series, the American Song Contest TV show is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson. The series features live original musical performances, representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and our nation’s capital. The music artists compete to win the country’s vote for the best hit song. The 56 artists span a wide range of genres and performers – from undiscovered talent, up-and-coming new artists, and rising stars to established and legendary icons. The competition consists of three rounds as the artists compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds, followed by the Semi-Finals and the ultimate Grand Final where one state or territory will emerge victorious.

