Winning Time: Season One Ratings (The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)

The 1980s Lakers were a legendary team in the world of professional basketball but, are viewers interested in what went on off the court? Will there be more stories to tell at the end of the first season? Could Winning Time be renewed for season two — possibly focusing on a different sports team? Stay tuned.

A sports comedy-drama series, the Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty TV show is based on a book by Jeff Pearlman. The cast includes John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young, Rob Morgan, and Sally Field. The show is billed as a fast-break series about the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of professional basketball’s most revered and dominant dynasties. In many ways, it’s a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.

