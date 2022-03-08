Winning Time: Season One Viewer Votes (The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty)

What surprises will we learn in the first season of the Winning Time TV show on HBO? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Winning Time is cancelled or renewed for season two with a new focus. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Winning Time here.

An HBO sports comedy-drama series, the Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is based on a book by Jeff Pearlman. The cast includes John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young, Rob Morgan, and Sally Field. The show is billed as a fast-break series about the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of professional basketball’s most revered and dominant dynasties. In many ways, it’s a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Winning Time TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Winning Time should be renewed for a second season (with a new story) on HBO? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.