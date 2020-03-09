Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The Outsider: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

The Outsider TV show on HBO: canceled or renewed?

(HBO)

Will the killer be found in the first season of The Outsider TV show on HBO? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Outsider is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Outsider here.

An HBO drama that’s based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, The Outsider TV series stars Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Marc Menchaca, and Jason Bateman. While police detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn) and his wife (Winningham) are still grieving the recent death of his son, he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of an 11-year-old named Frankie Peterson who’s been found murdered in the woods of Georgia. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph to bring in an unorthodox private investigator, Holly Gibney (Erivo). She has uncanny abilities that Ralph hopes will help explain the unexplainable.

Want to rate more TV shows?     ABC   |  CBS   |  The CW   |  FOX   |  NBC


What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Outsider TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that The Outsider should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on HBO, potentially with a new case? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Canceled and renewed TV show

14
Leave a Reply

avatar
12 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
13 Comment authors
John RoucekKrystalR CaldwellDenise S Nullangelea dailey Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

John Roucek
Reader
John Roucek

Excellent story line. Would love to see characters in a new story. Kept me on the edge of my seat.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
March 2, 2020 6:10 am
Krystal
Reader
Krystal

Love love love it please make a season 2

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
March 2, 2020 4:11 am
R Caldwell
Reader
R Caldwell

I LOVE this show!!! I So hope they have a 2nd season!
It’s one of the best shows I’ve seen in awhile!!

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
February 24, 2020 8:43 pm
Denise S Null
Reader
Denise S Null

I love this show can’t wait for season 2

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
February 23, 2020 1:07 pm
angelea dailey
Reader
angelea dailey

This is my first time watching a Stephen King movie. Very impressed. The intensity and creepiness of the mystery is very entertaining. Really kept me on the edge of my seat. I cannot wait for season two. All of the actors are wonderful. Hope to see them in the upcoming sequel.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
February 17, 2020 3:52 am
iva
Reader
iva

I love this show, because it puts a different spin on reality as we know it. It also touches on a common occurance of dead happening in twos and threes sequences in families at one time. I can’t wait to see thenext episode. Holly realy steals the spotlight in the show. I hopethe show is renewed for a season 2.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
February 16, 2020 8:38 pm
R Caldwell
Reader
R Caldwell

Holly’s my favorite also!!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
February 24, 2020 8:44 pm
Carolyn
Reader
Carolyn

If cancelling the season they should have at least one more episode to close the show. It’s not fair to just leave its fans hanging. Gives me cause not to watch HBO series if this is what they do to the people who subscribe and watch HBO.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
February 10, 2020 3:06 pm
Bill
Reader
Bill

Read the book and am hooked on the series. Anxiously awaiting season 2!

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
February 6, 2020 3:48 pm
Jan Hall
Reader
Jan Hall

I love Stephen King. The series is wonderfully creepy. I can’t wait for season 2, and I don’t want season 1 to end. The actors are great. Please bring more series like this one.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
February 9, 2020 11:40 pm
Sue Thompson
Reader
Sue Thompson

Love this show. Hope there is a season 2

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
February 5, 2020 8:49 pm
Marie-josee Picard
Reader
Marie-josee Picard

Love this show hope the season 2 comes fast, great job at directing Jason Bateman

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
January 21, 2020 8:36 am
Tim
Reader
Tim

Great show! Very entertaining and intriguing. Now that I’m hooked, where’s season 2?

Vote Up5-2Vote Down Reply
January 20, 2020 7:00 pm
F. Tressel
Reader
F. Tressel

Great show. Great character’s, love it. Very different than other shows.
Hope it stays on for a while.

Vote Up5-2Vote Down Reply
January 18, 2020 5:19 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz