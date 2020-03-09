Will the killer be found in the first season of The Outsider TV show on HBO? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Outsider is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Outsider here.
An HBO drama that’s based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, The Outsider TV series stars Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Marc Menchaca, and Jason Bateman. While police detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn) and his wife (Winningham) are still grieving the recent death of his son, he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of an 11-year-old named Frankie Peterson who’s been found murdered in the woods of Georgia. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph to bring in an unorthodox private investigator, Holly Gibney (Erivo). She has uncanny abilities that Ralph hopes will help explain the unexplainable.
Excellent story line. Would love to see characters in a new story. Kept me on the edge of my seat.
This is my first time watching a Stephen King movie. Very impressed. The intensity and creepiness of the mystery is very entertaining. Really kept me on the edge of my seat. I cannot wait for season two. All of the actors are wonderful. Hope to see them in the upcoming sequel.
I love this show, because it puts a different spin on reality as we know it. It also touches on a common occurance of dead happening in twos and threes sequences in families at one time. I can’t wait to see thenext episode. Holly realy steals the spotlight in the show. I hopethe show is renewed for a season 2.
If cancelling the season they should have at least one more episode to close the show. It’s not fair to just leave its fans hanging. Gives me cause not to watch HBO series if this is what they do to the people who subscribe and watch HBO.
I love Stephen King. The series is wonderfully creepy. I can’t wait for season 2, and I don’t want season 1 to end. The actors are great. Please bring more series like this one.
