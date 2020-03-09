Will the killer be found in the first season of The Outsider TV show on HBO? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Outsider is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Outsider here.

An HBO drama that’s based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, The Outsider TV series stars Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Marc Menchaca, and Jason Bateman. While police detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn) and his wife (Winningham) are still grieving the recent death of his son, he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of an 11-year-old named Frankie Peterson who’s been found murdered in the woods of Georgia. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph to bring in an unorthodox private investigator, Holly Gibney (Erivo). She has uncanny abilities that Ralph hopes will help explain the unexplainable.





