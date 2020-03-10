Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, The Outsider TV series stars Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Marc Menchaca, and Jason Bateman. While police detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn) and his wife (Winningham) are still grieving the recent death of his son, he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of an 11-year-old named Frankie Peterson who’s been found murdered in the woods of Georgia. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph to bring in an unorthodox private investigator, Holly Gibney (Erivo). She has uncanny abilities that Ralph hopes will help explain the unexplainable.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Outsider averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 914,000 viewers. Find out how The Outsider stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 10, 2020, The Outsider has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew The Outsider for season two? The ratings were okay to start and increased as the season progressed. My sense is that, while this was envisioned as a one-and-done series, there’s a very good chance that it will be renewed for a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Outsider cancellation or renewal news.



