The Outsider: Season Two? Has the HBO Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

by Telly Vulture

The Outsider TV show on HBO: canceled or renewed?

(HBO)

The Television Vulture is watching the The Outsider TV show on HBOCan Ralph find the killer while overcoming his grief? Has the The Outsider TV show been cancelled? Renewed for a second season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Outsider, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

Airing on the HBO cable channel, The Outsider TV series stars Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Marc Menchaca, and Jason Bateman. While police detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn) and his wife (Winningham) are still grieving the recent death of his son, he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of an 11-year-old named Frankie Peterson who’s been found murdered in the woods of Georgia. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph to bring in an unorthodox private investigator, Holly Gibney (Erivo). She has uncanny abilities that Ralph hopes will help explain the unexplainable.
 

The first season of The Outsider averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 914,000 viewers. Find out how The Outsider stacks up against other HBO TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 10, 2020, The Outsider has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Will HBO cancel or renew The Outsider for season two? The ratings were okay to start and increased as the season progressed. My sense is that, while this was envisioned as a one-and-done series, there’s a very good chance that it will be renewed for a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Outsider cancellation or renewal news.
 

Holly
Reader
Holly

I really like Stephen King, The Outsider is a wonderful intense series , that has you on the edge of your seat. Every time a episode comes on your waiting for the next episode to watch. Really hoping they don’t leave us hanging and there’s a second season coming

March 9, 2020 1:12 am
March 9, 2020 1:12 am
Jody S Morton
Reader
Jody S Morton

Yes please love that show has to be another season of the outsiders!!!

March 9, 2020 12:07 am
March 9, 2020 12:07 am
Janet M Larson
Reader
Janet M Larson

Loved the series! Please come back!

March 8, 2020 9:57 pm
March 8, 2020 9:57 pm
Carol Henderson
Reader
Carol Henderson

Really like the outsider Would love more seasons but really like the cast !

March 4, 2020 10:34 pm
March 4, 2020 10:34 pm
Keith Morris
Reader
Keith Morris

How about more outsiders.Gid gid yeah.Did hassel live.Did ferrills allow his wife and baby on the mountain.No more brennin?Bring back this great show.

February 25, 2020 9:48 pm
February 25, 2020 9:48 pm
Alison Moyers
Reader
Alison Moyers

Yes absolutely love it! It has to come back for a second season !!!

February 25, 2020 9:03 pm
February 25, 2020 9:03 pm
Kathryn Gomez
Reader
Kathryn Gomez

I have been looking at the series while on the treadmill at the gym. The hour goes by quickly, but every day I say I am not looking at it again because it is so dark and depressing. But the following day I’m back. On the last episode and truthfully relieved. Sucker for punishment I guess.

February 25, 2020 6:10 pm
February 25, 2020 6:10 pm
Rinna
Reader
Rinna

Absolutely this show should be renewed!! WTF??! I have to know.. you can not leave us hanging like that…

February 25, 2020 2:38 am
February 25, 2020 2:38 am
Johnny Brown
Reader
Johnny Brown

Yes love this series and a great cast bring it back!!

March 8, 2020 10:25 pm
March 8, 2020 10:25 pm
Rob
Reader
Rob

Series of this caliber (True Detectives, The Killing, Fargo, etc) are so few and far between, intelligent viewers deserve a 3 season run at the very least! Come on man!!!

February 13, 2020 4:39 am
February 13, 2020 4:39 am
Sandra
Reader
Sandra

Yes, we need a season 2 of Outsider! What a wonderful show!!!

February 12, 2020 8:57 am
February 12, 2020 8:57 am
Diane
Reader
Diane

Of course ”The Outsider” should be renewed! The loose threads are still untied, nothing has been satisfactorily explained, not to mention it’s totally engrossing and has a terrific cast!
Jason Bateman? Stephen King?.. come ON HBO!!
I’m tired of investing hours in a gripping show only to find it ends abruptly and w/o resolution!

February 5, 2020 11:25 am
February 5, 2020 11:25 am
