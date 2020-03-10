Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the HBO cable channel, The Outsider TV series stars Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Paddy Considine, Julianne Nicholson, Yul Vázquez, Jeremy Bobb, Marc Menchaca, and Jason Bateman. While police detective Ralph Anderson (Mendelsohn) and his wife (Winningham) are still grieving the recent death of his son, he sets out to investigate the mutilated body of an 11-year-old named Frankie Peterson who’s been found murdered in the woods of Georgia. The mysterious circumstances surrounding this horrifying crime leads Ralph to bring in an unorthodox private investigator, Holly Gibney (Erivo). She has uncanny abilities that Ralph hopes will help explain the unexplainable.
Season One Ratings
The first season of The Outsider averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 914,000 viewers. Find out how The Outsider stacks up against other HBO TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will HBO cancel or renew The Outsider for season two? The ratings were okay to start and increased as the season progressed. My sense is that, while this was envisioned as a one-and-done series, there’s a very good chance that it will be renewed for a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Outsider cancellation or renewal news.
I really like Stephen King, The Outsider is a wonderful intense series , that has you on the edge of your seat. Every time a episode comes on your waiting for the next episode to watch. Really hoping they don’t leave us hanging and there’s a second season coming
Yes please love that show has to be another season of the outsiders!!!
Loved the series! Please come back!
Really like the outsider Would love more seasons but really like the cast !
How about more outsiders.Gid gid yeah.Did hassel live.Did ferrills allow his wife and baby on the mountain.No more brennin?Bring back this great show.
Yes absolutely love it! It has to come back for a second season !!!
I have been looking at the series while on the treadmill at the gym. The hour goes by quickly, but every day I say I am not looking at it again because it is so dark and depressing. But the following day I’m back. On the last episode and truthfully relieved. Sucker for punishment I guess.
Absolutely this show should be renewed!! WTF??! I have to know.. you can not leave us hanging like that…
Yes love this series and a great cast bring it back!!
Series of this caliber (True Detectives, The Killing, Fargo, etc) are so few and far between, intelligent viewers deserve a 3 season run at the very least! Come on man!!!
Yes, we need a season 2 of Outsider! What a wonderful show!!!
Of course ”The Outsider” should be renewed! The loose threads are still untied, nothing has been satisfactorily explained, not to mention it’s totally engrossing and has a terrific cast!
Jason Bateman? Stephen King?.. come ON HBO!!
I’m tired of investing hours in a gripping show only to find it ends abruptly and w/o resolution!