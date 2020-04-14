Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, Insecure stars Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson, and Alexander Hodge. The TV show centers on friends Issa (Rae), Molly (Orji), Lawrence (Ellis), and Tiffany (Seales) as they deal with their own real-life flaws. They attempt to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable, everyday experiences. In season four, Issa pursues a passion project she actually cares about and Molly navigates a real relationship for the first time. Meanwhile, their friend Lawrence figures out what leveling-up means for him, and Tiffany’s baby changes the dynamic of the friend group.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Insecure averages a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 586,000 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 54% in the demo and down by 49% in viewership. Find out how Insecure stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of April 14, 2020, Insecure has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew Insecure for season five? The series has done really well for HBO in the ratings but the previous season ended way back in September 2018. Have viewers forgotten about it? I suspect that this show doesn’t cost much to produce and, as long as Rae wants to continue making it, HBO will renew it. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Insecure cancellation or renewal news.



