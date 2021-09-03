Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Season Five Renewal and Snooki Return Announced by MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation ended its fourth season on Wednesday night, and fans will see more of the reality series, and the return of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, with a fifth season. MTV renewed the series hours before the season finale aired yesterday.

Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino also star in the series.

MTV revealed more about the renewal of Jersey Shore Family Vacation in a press release.

“MTV today announced that the pop-culture phenomenon Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been renewed following a successful season-four run. The upcoming fifth season marks the official return of reality TV icon Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi to the cast. The series continues to be a powerhouse for MTV, owning the #1 spot across key demos in its time period and pacing a whopping +9% on L+3 share from last season, further cementing MTV as the dominant network Thursday nights. On tonight’s highly anticipated finale episode, Snooki’s left to clean up the mess made by Dren as the trip comes to an end. Meanwhile, Mike plans a second gender reveal even though everyone knows he’s having a boy. But, the real surprise is what happens when Angelina “accidentally” shoots off a gender reveal powder cannon in her husband’s face. Jerzdays continue this fall with the highly-anticipated return of Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny and MTV Floribama Shore kicking off September 16th at 8PM ET/PT with back-to-back premieres. Jersey Shore, which first premiered in 2009 and returned in 2018 to record ratings, is an MTV worldwide phenomenon that features such hits as MTV Floribama Shore, Geordie Shore (UK), Gandia Shore (Spain), Warsaw Shore (Poland), and Acapulco Shore (Mexico). For more information and exclusive content, follow @JerseyShore on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube. Use #JSFamilyVacation to join the conversation. Jersey Shore Family Vacation is produced by SallyAnn Salsano and Frank Miccolis for 495 Productions. Jacquelyn French serves as Executive Producer for MTV.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Jersey Shore Family Vacation? Do you plan to watch season five on MTV?