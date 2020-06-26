Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Season Four; MTV Renews Highly-Rated Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is extending its stay. The series has renewed the reality series for a fourth season, even if Snooki is done with it, per TV Line. The season finale for the series aired last week.

“On the heels of its highest-rated episode in nearly two years, MTV today announced a season four renewal of its powerhouse series Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Last week’s season finale delivered a strong 1.11 among P18-49 (LSD) and was the highest-rated episode since 2018. Additionally, the episode drew 1.7 million total viewers across L3, solidifying it as the #1 cable series on Thursday night. The series continues to be a ratings juggernaut for MTV, ranking as the #1 cable series across all key demos in its time period throughout the entire season three run and showed substantial growth from last season’s average, which was up 9% (0.84 vs. 0.77) with P18-34.”

MTV revealed the following about the renewal of Jersey Shore Family Vacation:

