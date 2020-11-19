Siesta Key: Season Four Renewal for MTV Reality Series

Siesta Key is returning to MTV for a brand new season. Production will start on the fourth season of the reality series this week. The series follows a group of young friends as they live their lives in Florida. Juliette Potter, Madisson Hausburg, Kelsey Owens, Chloe Trautman, Brandon Gomes, Amanda Miller, and Garrett Miller are featured in the series.

MTV revealed more about the renewal of Siesta Key in a press release.

“MTV today announced its hit show Siesta Key, will be back to heat things up for another season. Production is set to begin this week in Sarasota, FL and plans to film at an international private resort in the coming weeks. Siesta Key follows a group of young adults as they navigate friendships, relationships, careers, break-ups and make-ups in their beachside hometown in Florida. It features friends Juliette Potter, Madisson Hausburg, Kelsey Owens, Chloe Trautman, Brandon Gomes, Amanda Miller, and Garrett Miller. Entertainment One Reality Productions, Inc is adhering to local, state and federal COVID-19 health and safety requirements. The production company has made extraordinary measures to ensure the safety of all cast, crew and staff members.”

A premiere date for season four of Siesta Key has not yet been set.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Siesta Key? Will you watch the new season on MTV?