Network: HBO
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Five
TV show dates: October 9, 2016 — present
Series status: Ending
Performers include: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Lisa Joyce, and Jay Ellis.
TV show description:
This comedy series follows the awkward and sometimes unexpected experiences of two contemporary African-American women.
Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) are best friends who are dealing with their own real-life flaws as they attempt to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences.
Issa attempts to figure out what she wants out of life and how to take control of it. Molly, a corporate attorney who appears to have everything together professionally, struggles inside as she looks for external ways to fix her life.
Meanwhile, Issa’s boyfriend, Lawrence (Jay Ellis), who has fallen victim to complacency, works to get his own act together.
Frieda (Lisa Joyce), Issa’s overeager white co-worker, whose enthusiasm is both annoying and endearing, is at the crux of Issa’s racial frustrations at work.
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD
What do you think? Do you like the Insecure TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a sixth season?
I love this show and it should be renewed. Checking for the announcement all the time
Why Insecure has not been on for the last two weeks and Ballers last week?
Although EVERY episode doesn’t have to have a graphic sex scene, I love this show!
I watched the first 5 Episodes to feel the show out but I couldn’t take anymore, it’s garbage! Like she’s trying not to look, or be stereotypical but she just can’t help it. It’s a show for chicken heads, and hoodrats. Trashy, mediocre level of attempts to be comical. Every ghetto ignorant person that follows the lifestyle stereotypes programmed into the the minds of brainwashed African Americans probably love this dumb show and can’t wait for the next episode. But for the producers of this show that might be the goal, to fortify the idea of “proud to be ignorant… Read more »
Love this show. It’s real and it’s sexy!
I love this show..can’t wait for season 4. This show is so real, my sister and I love sharing the episodes and discussing the parallels with our own lives…Issa, Molly, and all the fantastic characters, you are so awesome….please keep the show on forever….Many thanks and would love to come to LA and work on the show…I have a strong background in tv news reporting and would love to be a part of this project.