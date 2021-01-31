Menu

Insecure

Insecure TV show on HBO (canceled or renewed?)Network: HBO
Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)
Seasons: Five

TV show dates: October 9, 2016 — present
Series status: Ending

Performers include: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Lisa Joyce, and Jay Ellis.

TV show description:      
This comedy series follows the awkward and sometimes unexpected experiences of two contemporary African-American women.

Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) are best friends who are dealing with their own real-life flaws as they attempt to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences.

Issa attempts to figure out what she wants out of life and how to take control of it. Molly, a corporate attorney who appears to have everything together professionally, struggles inside as she looks for external ways to fix her life.

Meanwhile, Issa’s boyfriend, Lawrence (Jay Ellis), who has fallen victim to complacency, works to get his own act together.

Frieda (Lisa Joyce), Issa’s overeager white co-worker, whose enthusiasm is both annoying and endearing, is at the crux of Issa’s racial frustrations at work.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Insecure TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a sixth season?



Terrance Johnson
Reader
Terrance Johnson

I love this show and it should be renewed. Checking for the announcement all the time

December 11, 2019 4:14 pm
Dena
Reader
Dena

Why Insecure has not been on for the last two weeks and Ballers last week?

October 15, 2018 8:40 pm
Gerry
Reader
Gerry

Although EVERY episode doesn’t have to have a graphic sex scene, I love this show!

September 21, 2017 4:24 pm
Tyrie Williams
Reader
Tyrie Williams

I watched the first 5 Episodes to feel the show out but I couldn’t take anymore, it’s garbage! Like she’s trying not to look, or be stereotypical but she just can’t help it. It’s a show for chicken heads, and hoodrats. Trashy, mediocre level of attempts to be comical. Every ghetto ignorant person that follows the lifestyle stereotypes programmed into the the minds of brainwashed African Americans probably love this dumb show and can’t wait for the next episode. But for the producers of this show that might be the goal, to fortify the idea of “proud to be ignorant… Read more »

November 30, 2016 4:08 pm
KIM P.
Reader
KIM P.

Love this show. It’s real and it’s sexy!

November 28, 2016 11:08 pm
Paula Moore
Reader
Paula Moore

I love this show..can’t wait for season 4. This show is so real, my sister and I love sharing the episodes and discussing the parallels with our own lives…Issa, Molly, and all the fantastic characters, you are so awesome….please keep the show on forever….Many thanks and would love to come to LA and work on the show…I have a strong background in tv news reporting and would love to be a part of this project.

November 7, 2018 9:39 pm
