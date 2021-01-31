Network: HBO

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Five

TV show dates: October 9, 2016 — present

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Lisa Joyce, and Jay Ellis.

TV show description:

This comedy series follows the awkward and sometimes unexpected experiences of two contemporary African-American women.

Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) are best friends who are dealing with their own real-life flaws as they attempt to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences.

Issa attempts to figure out what she wants out of life and how to take control of it. Molly, a corporate attorney who appears to have everything together professionally, struggles inside as she looks for external ways to fix her life.

Meanwhile, Issa’s boyfriend, Lawrence (Jay Ellis), who has fallen victim to complacency, works to get his own act together.

Frieda (Lisa Joyce), Issa’s overeager white co-worker, whose enthusiasm is both annoying and endearing, is at the crux of Issa’s racial frustrations at work.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Insecure TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a sixth season?