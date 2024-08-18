Buying Beverly Hills: No Season Three; Netflix Reality Series Cancelled

Buying Beverly Hills will not continue for a third season. Netflix canceled the series after airing its second season in March, per Deadline.

The series follows Mauricio Umansky and his staff at The Agency, which includes his two daughters, Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky. Season two focused heavily on his marriage to Kyle Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Umansky spoke about his marriage troubles openly on camera.

Even with that, the reality series struggled to find viewers, and “the cancellation had to do with the viewing numbers versus the cost of production.”

What do you think? Did you watch Buying Beverly Hills? Were you hoping for a third season?