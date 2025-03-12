Alaskan Bush People: Cancelled; No Season 15 for Discovery Channel Reality Series

Alaskan Bush People will not return for a fifteenth season. The Discovery Channel series was last seen on the network in 2022, and it has been quietly canceled due to legal issues behind the scenes.

The series premiered in May 2015 and followed the extended Brown family as they lived off the grid in Alaska. According to The Sun, Robert Maughon, the business partner of the late Billy Brown, has filed a lawsuit against his estate for breach of contract, which has shut down production of the series.

Papers filed in the lawsuit also discuss the series in the past tense, as seen below.

“These breaches occurred despite the significant profits generated by [Alaskan Wilderness Family Productions], particularly through the television series ‘Alaskan Bush People’ which was featured on the Discovery Channel network.”

What do you think? Did you watch this Discovery Channel series? Did you want to see more of Alaskan Bush People?