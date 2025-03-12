Godfather of Harlem: Season Four Trailer and Poster Released by MGM+

Godfather of Harlem will return next month to MGM+, and now, fans are getting a better look at the drama ahead for Bumpy Johnson. A trailer and new poster have been released for season four of the series.

Forest Whitaker, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Erik LaRay Harvey, Michael Raymond James, Vincent D’Onofrio, Whoopi Goldberg, Elvis Nolasco, Erik Palladino, and Rome Flynn star in the series, which follows Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) as he fights to take back Harlem.

MGM+ shared the following about season three:

“From Chris Brancato, creator of Narcos and Hotel Cocaine, Season Four stars Academy(R) Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker as Bumpy Johnson, alongside Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Erik LaRay Harvey, Michael Raymond James, Elvis Nolasco, and Erik Palladino, and introduces Frank Lucas portrayed by Daytime Emmy(R) Award-winning and NBA Celebrity All-Star MVP winning actor Rome Flynn. The first three seasons are currently available to stream on MGM+ and Hulu. In Season Four of Godfather of Harlem, Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the arrival of gangster Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn). After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic assassination, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antionette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers.”

Godfather of Harlem returns on April 13th. The trailer and poster for season four are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this MGM+ series? Do you plan to watch season four next month?