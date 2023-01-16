Godfather of Harlem: Season Four — Has the MGM+ TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

A crime drama airing on MGM+ (formerly known as EPIX), the Godfather of Harlem TV show stars Forest Whitaker, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Giancarlo Esposito, Whoopi Goldberg, Michael Raymond-James, and Jason Alan Carvell The series is inspired by the story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) who in the early 1960s returned from 11 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Johnson must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. Season three finds Bumpy continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob puts Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA.



As of January 16, 2023, Godfather of Harlem has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it would be difficult to predict whether MGM+ will cancel or renew Godfather of Harlem for season four. However, the second season was EPIX’s best-performing season of all time and broke streaming records across the channel’s digital platforms. So, unless the audience abandons the series or executive producer and star Forest Whitaker wants to end the show, I think there’s a very good chance that Godfather of Harlem will be renewed for a fourth season. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Godfather of Harlem cancellation or renewal news.



