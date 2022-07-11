Godfather of Harlem: Season Three; Michael Raymond-James Joins EPIX Drama Series

Godfather of Harlem is adding to its cast for season three. Michael Raymond-James (Once Upon a Time) is joining the cast of the EPIX drama, per Deadline. He will play mob boss Joe Colombo opposite Forest Whitaker’s Bumpy Johnson.

The cast of season three also includes Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and Giancarlo Esposito.

The following was revealed about the role Raymond-James will play in the EPIX series:

“Raymond-James’ Colombo represents the “new mob,” forward-thinking, progressive, and tired of the old mob rules and regulations. He sets out to remake the mob in his own image: brash, brilliant, and able to work with the diverse players in the narcotics and prostitution rackets. He wants a true partnership with Bumpy Johnson, but when that becomes impossible, he will seek other allies in the competition for who will become the true Godfather of Harlem.”

A premiere date for Godfather of Harlem season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Raymond-James on Godfather of Harlem? Do you watch this EPIX crime drama series?