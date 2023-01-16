Godfather of Harlem: Season Three Viewer Votes

Bumpy takes on the Cuban mob in the third season of the Godfather of Harlem TV show on MGM+. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Godfather of Harlem is cancelled or renewed for season four. MGM+ (formerly EPIX), however, isn’t part of that system. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the third season episodes of Godfather of Harlem here.

An MGM+ crime drama, the Godfather of Harlem TV show stars Forest Whitaker, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Giancarlo Esposito, Whoopi Goldberg, Michael Raymond-James, and Jason Alan Carvell The series is inspired by the story of infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) who in the early 1960s returned from 11 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Johnson must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. Season three finds Bumpy continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob puts Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA.





