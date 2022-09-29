Godfather of Harlem: Season Three Premiere Date Set for MGM+

Godfather of Harlem has a premiere date for its third season. The new season will arrive on January 15th, on the same day that EPIX is rebranded as MGM+. Forest Whitaker, Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, and Giancarlo Esposito star in the series that follows the life of crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker). Ten episodes are planned for season three.

MGM+ revealed more about the upcoming season of Godfather of Harlem:

Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who, in the early 1960s, returned from 11 years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. Season Three will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA. Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history. In addition to Forest Whitaker (The Last King of Scotland) as star and executive producer, Season Three cast members include: Vincent D’Onofrio (Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Daredevil), Ilfenesh Hadera (She’s Gotta Have It, Baywatch), Lucy Fry (Bright, Vampire Academy), and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy (Geechee, Passing) and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian). Additional new cast members include Michael Raymond-James (Sweet Girl, Law & Order) as Joe Colombo and Jason Alan Carvell (NCIS: New Orleans, The Baker and the Beauty) as Malcom X. Produced by ABC Signature, the series is executive produced by Chris Brancato, Paul Eckstein, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle. Swizz Beatz is executive music producer. Godfather of Harlem’s second season was EPIX’s best performing season of all time, and the series broke records for any single title streams in a single day across EPIX’s digital platforms. The season two finale was EPIX’s best performing finale episode to date.

Bumpy is back. #GodfatherOfHarlem will return for a new season 1.15.23 on MGM+ (EPIX is becoming MGM+). #mgmplus pic.twitter.com/57O7RghKXt — Godfather of Harlem on EPIX (@GodfatherHarlem) September 28, 2022

