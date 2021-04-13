War of the Worlds: Season Two Premiere Date Announced by EPIX

The fight for humankind’s survival isn’t over yet and there are more surprises to come. EPIX has announced that the second season of the War of the Worlds TV show will debut on Sunday, June 6th. There will be eight episodes.

A modern-day version of H.G. Wells’ classic novel, War of the Worlds stars Gabriel Byrne, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif, Ty Tennant, Stephen Campbell Moore, Bayo Gbadamosi, Aaron Heffernan, and Emilie de Preissac.

Here’s more information from EPIX:

SEASON TWO OF ‘WAR OF THE WORLDS’ PREMIERES ON EPIX JUNE 6

New York, NY – April 12, 2021 – War of the Worlds, written and created by BAFTA Award-winner Howard Overman (Misfits, Crazyhead, Merlin) of Urban Myth Films will premiere its eight-episode second season on EPIX on June 6 at 9pm.

Set in France and the UK, the critically-acclaimed, modern-day retelling of H.G. Wells’ classic novel has an ensemble cast, including Golden Globe winner and EMMY and Tony award nominated actor Gabriel Byrne (In Treatment), and Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award winner, Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), along with returning cast members, Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif, Ty Tennant, Stephen Campbell Moore, Bayo Gbadamosi, Aaron Heffernan and Emilie de Preissac.

In the first season of War of the Worlds, an alien attack all but wiped out mankind, with just a handful of humans fighting to survive. And no one felt more rocked by the invasion than Emily (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who discovered she may have her own strange personal connection to the aliens. Season two of War of the Worlds sees our characters left reeling by the possibility that the invaders could be human. A tense fight to take back the planet awaits them. For some, the sheer desperation to survive will lead them to contemplate sacrificing one of their own…

Distributed internationally by STUDIOCANAL, the drama series is executive produced by Howard Overman, Julian Murphy and Johnny Capps for Urban Myth Films. War of the Worlds was produced with support of Welsh Government funding through Creative Wales. The second season of the contemporary adaptation sees Richard Clark return to direct episodes 1-4; Ben A. Williams directs episodes 5-8.

War of the Worlds is produced by Studiocanal-backed Urban Myth Films, in partnership with CANAL+ and FOX.

About STUDIOCANAL

STUDIOCANAL, a 100% affiliate of CANAL+ Group held by Vivendi, is Europe’s leader in production, distribution and international sales of feature films and TV series, operating directly in all three major European markets – France, the United Kingdom and Germany – as well as in Australia and New Zealand.

STUDIOCANAL owns one of the most important film libraries in the world, boasting nearly, 6,000 titles from 60 countries. Spanning 100 years of film history, this vast and unique catalogue includes among others the iconic Terminator 2, Rambo, Breathless, Mulholland Drive, The Pianist, The Graduate, The Third Man, and Belle de jour.

STUDIOCANAL has fully financed box office hits Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, Paddington 1 and 2, The Commuter and Shaun the Sheep Movie. Upcoming films backed by STUDIOCANAL include Will Sharpe’s The Electrical Life of Louis Wain starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy, Augustine Frizzell’s The Last Letter from your Lover adapted from Jojo Moyes’ best-selling novel, Navot Papushado’s female action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake and Gil Kenan’s live action A Boy called Christmas.

STUDIOCANAL is actively producing and developing a slate of premium international TV series in-house, as well as through its network of award-winning subsidiary production companies, which includes Germany’s TANDEM Productions (Shadowplay), the UK’s RED Production Company (Years and Years, It’s a Sin, Finding Alice), URBAN MYTH FILMS (War of the Worlds) and Spain’s BAMBÚ PRODUCCIONES (Instinto). The company is also an associate of Danish-based SAM Productions founded by Søren Sveistrup, Adam Price, and Meta Louise Foldager (Ride Upon the Storm) and Benedict Cumberbatch’s SUNNYMARCH TV (Patrick Melrose).

About EPIX

EPIX® , an MGM company, is a premium television network delivering a broad line-up of quality original series and documentaries, the latest movie releases and classic film franchises – all available on TV, on demand, online and across devices. EPIX® has tripled the amount of original programming on the network and has become a destination for original premium content with series including Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker; Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman’s butler Alfred; as well as upcoming premieres of drama Chapelwaite, based on the short story Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King and starring Academy Award winner Adrien Brody; season two of War of the Worlds, from Howard Overman and starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern; docuseries Fall River, from Blumhouse Television; dramedy Bridge and Tunnel, written and directed by Ed Burns; seasons one and two of acclaimed spy thriller Condor, season three of epic fantasy drama series Britannia; and docuseries Fiasco, based on the podcast of the same name. Other originals include Emmy®-nominated music docuseries Laurel Canyon; docuseries NFL: The Grind, from NFL Films and hosted by Rich Eisen; Belgravia, from Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame and the creative team from Downton Abbey; docuseries Helter Skelter: An American Myth, executive produced and directed by Lesley Chilcott; By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem; and Enslaved featuring Hollywood icon and human rights activist Samuel L. Jackson. Launched in October 2009, EPIX® is available nationwide through cable, telco, satellite and emerging digital distribution platforms as well as through its EPIX NOW app, providing more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.

For more information about EPIX, go to www.EPIX.com. Follow EPIX on Twitter @EpixHd (http://www.twitter.com/EpixHD) and on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/EPIX), YouTube (http://youtube.com/EPIX), Instagram (http://instagram.com/EPIX) and Snapchat @EPIXTV.