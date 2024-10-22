Poppa’s House: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

CBS has just four timeslots allocated to comedy series. Only one is occupied by a brand new show, Poppa’s House (Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is a new show but is populated by many familiar characters). It’s become increasingly difficult for new shows to get noticed, and most are cancelled after one season. Will Poppa’s House be one of the lucky ones? Will Poppa’s House be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A comedy series, Poppa’s House TV show stars Damon Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr., Essence Atkins, and Tetona Jackson. In the story, “Poppa” (Wayons Sr.) is a happily divorced and legendary talk radio host. His point of view is challenged at work when a new female co-host, brainy psychologist Dr. Ivy Reid (Atkins), is hired to bring a female perspective to his show. Then, at home, “Poppa” finds he’s still parenting his adult son, Junior (Wayans Jr.). He’s a brilliant dreamer trying to pursue his passion while still being a responsible father and husband. As the series begins, Junior is fired by his wife Nina’s (Jackson) father after he misses a big sales pitch and applies for a job as a director instead.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of Poppa’s House yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 22, 2024, Poppa’s House has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Poppa’s House TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?