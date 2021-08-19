House Calls with Dr. Phil: Season Two? Has the CBS Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the CBS television network, the House Calls with Dr. Phil TV show



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, A docu-series, House Calls with Dr. Phil is led by Dr. Phil McGraw, the host of the popular daytime talk show, Dr. Phil. The series follows McGraw as he leaves his studio to travel across the country and visits families in need of his help. Using his unique and proven techniques, McGraw assists each family as they attempt to work through various emotional barriers in hopes of authentically changing their lives for the better.



Season One Ratings

The first season of House Calls with Dr. Phil averages a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.83 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how House Calls with Dr. Phil stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 20, 2021, House Calls with Dr. Phil has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew House Calls with Dr. Phil for season two? McGraw has had incredible success with his daytime talk show and this series could be used to fill in slots on the CBS schedule at various times of the year. ‘m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on House Calls with Dr. Phil cancellation or renewal news.



