Man with a Plan: Season Five? Has the CBS Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Trevor Kimball

The Television Vulture is watching the Man with a Plan TV show on CBSIs it too late for this show to be a hit? Has the Man with a Plan TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Man with a Plan, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, Man with a Plan stars Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach, Grace Kaufman, Matthew McCann, Hala Finley, Matt Cook, and Kali Rocha. The show follows an old-school contractor named Adam (LeBlanc) who is trying to adapt to the demands of modern family life. Now Adam and his wife, Andi (Snyder), are running a house-flipping business with Adam’s quirky brother Don (Nealon) and unlikely friend Lowell (Cook), with a surplus of input from Adam’s other family and friends.
 

Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Man with a Plan averages a 0.90 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.07 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s up by 3% in the demo and down by 31% in viewership. Find out how Man with a Plan stacks up against other CBS TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of April 3, 2020, Man with a Plan has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Man with a Plan for season five? The series has been a middle-of-the-road performer for the network and a fifth season will give it enough episodes for a good-sized syndication package. I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Man with a Plan cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Man with a Plan TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

John A Giordano
Reader
John A Giordano

It is a really funny show and hope it will be renewed. Mat is as good as ever and also the entire cast!

April 3, 2020 5:52 pm
