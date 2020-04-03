Vulture Watch

Airing on the CBS television network, Man with a Plan stars Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon, Stacy Keach, Grace Kaufman, Matthew McCann, Hala Finley, Matt Cook, and Kali Rocha. The show follows an old-school contractor named Adam (LeBlanc) who is trying to adapt to the demands of modern family life. Now Adam and his wife, Andi (Snyder), are running a house-flipping business with Adam’s quirky brother Don (Nealon) and unlikely friend Lowell (Cook), with a surplus of input from Adam’s other family and friends.



The fourth season of Man with a Plan averages a 0.90 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.07 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s up by 3% in the demo and down by 31% in viewership. Find out how Man with a Plan stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of April 3, 2020, Man with a Plan has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew Man with a Plan for season five? The series has been a middle-of-the-road performer for the network and a fifth season will give it enough episodes for a good-sized syndication package. I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Man with a Plan cancellation or renewal news.



