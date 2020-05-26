Man with a Plan: CBS Teases Series Finale of Cancelled Comedy Series

Man with a Plan is coming to an end, and details about the series finale have been revealed for the Matt LeBlanc comedy.
CBS revealed the following in a press release:
“Happy Ann-RV-sary” – Adam tries to give Andi the perfect 20th wedding anniversary gift by recreating their honeymoon, on the series finale of MAN WITH A PLAN, Thursday, June 11 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Members of the cast, Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon and Grace Kaufman, went to social media to share their thoughts about the series’ cancellation. Check out their posts below.
Get em while you can. All NEW episode Man With A Plan airs tonight on #cbs. Sadly we have not been renewed for another season so please enjoy the remaining shows. Thanks to the entire cast, crew, writers, and show creators, Jackie and Jeff Filgo. Best job ever! Thanks @mleblanc for hiring me! Thursdays on CBS 8:30/7:30 Central #manwithaplancbs
As my senior year comes to an end, I reminisce my world the last four years. I don’t really know where to start. The memories I have made working on this wonderful show are golden. I am so grateful for all of the incredible people I had the privilege of getting to know and work with who taught me so many valuable things. For example, when a show is being taped, probably not the best idea to climb on the roof of the sound stage! I will always cherish the love I have for my Man with a Plan family. Thank you to everyone who supported us and made this the best experience possible ❤️
The series finale of Man with a Plan will air on June 11.
What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you watch the finale of this CBS comedy?
I can’t believe the network would cancel this show. It appealed to people of all after Ages and was a really good, well written and acted, and well loved comedy series. It is too bad networks do not care about viewers as much as making excessive amounts of the almighty buck. Someone, please pick this series up. Hulu? Thanks to a great team of actors and writers.
I’m really hoping that another network would pick it up. It’s a funny show and I love the cast. I’ve been a fan since day one and will watch it to the end. But holding out faith that another network picks it up. Why keep show’s like big brother and survivor, stupidest show’s I’ve ever seen.
This is a show that I actually wanted to watch. Good acting and Good writing. Sorry CBS couldn’t see the benefit of a first class show.
Just why was this show cancelled with higher numbers than the dreadful The Unicorn?
It’s not a real series finale, call it what it is – the last episode shot for the season – so it doesn’t count – it’s the last episode, not a series finale.