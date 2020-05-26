Man with a Plan: CBS Teases Series Finale of Cancelled Comedy Series

Man with a Plan is coming to an end, and details about the series finale have been revealed for the Matt LeBlanc comedy.

“Happy Ann-RV-sary” – Adam tries to give Andi the perfect 20th wedding anniversary gift by recreating their honeymoon, on the series finale of MAN WITH A PLAN, Thursday, June 11 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

CBS revealed the following in a press release:

Members of the cast, Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon and Grace Kaufman, went to social media to share their thoughts about the series’ cancellation. Check out their posts below.

The series finale of Man with a Plan will air on June 11.

