Man with a Plan: CBS Teases Series Finale of Cancelled Comedy Series

by Regina Avalos,

Man with a Plan TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Man with a Plan is coming to an end, and details about the series finale have been revealed for the Matt LeBlanc comedy.

CBS revealed the following in a press release:

“Happy Ann-RV-sary” – Adam tries to give Andi the perfect 20th wedding anniversary gift by recreating their honeymoon, on the series finale of MAN WITH A PLAN, Thursday, June 11 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Members of the cast, Liza Snyder, Kevin Nealon and Grace Kaufman, went to social media to share their thoughts about the series’ cancellation. Check out their posts below.

 

The series finale of Man with a Plan will air on June 11.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you watch the finale of this CBS comedy?


Canceled and renewed TV show

5
I can’t believe the network would cancel this show. It appealed to people of all after Ages and was a really good, well written and acted, and well loved comedy series. It is too bad networks do not care about viewers as much as making excessive amounts of the almighty buck. Someone, please pick this series up. Hulu? Thanks to a great team of actors and writers.

May 26, 2020 1:47 pm
I’m really hoping that another network would pick it up. It’s a funny show and I love the cast. I’ve been a fan since day one and will watch it to the end. But holding out faith that another network picks it up. Why keep show’s like big brother and survivor, stupidest show’s I’ve ever seen.

May 26, 2020 12:57 pm
This is a show that I actually wanted to watch. Good acting and Good writing. Sorry CBS couldn’t see the benefit of a first class show.

May 26, 2020 11:33 am
Just why was this show cancelled with higher numbers than the dreadful The Unicorn?

May 26, 2020 11:13 am
It’s not a real series finale, call it what it is – the last episode shot for the season – so it doesn’t count – it’s the last episode, not a series finale.

May 26, 2020 10:58 am
