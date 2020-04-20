God Friended Me: CBS Teases the Two-Hour Series Finale

“There are other lives at stake beyond your own.” CBS just released a sneak preview of the upcoming God Friended Me series finale.

The drama series follows Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall), an atheist whose life is turned upside down when he receives a friend request on social media from a user named “God”. The cast also includes Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie, and Joe Morton.

The two-hour series finale of God Friended Me debuts on CBS on April 26th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Take a sneak peek and read more info below:

“GOD FRIENDED ME” TO BROADCAST TWO-HOUR SERIES FINALE WITH BACK-TO-BACK EPISODES ON SUNDAY, APRIL 26 MILES HELPS HIS NEW FRIEND SUGGESTION, C.J., A YOUNG BOY WHO CLAIMS AN ANGEL WANTS HIM TO REUNITE HIS FATHER, COREY, THE CREATOR OF THE GOD ACCOUNT’S ORIGINAL ALGORITHM, WITH COREY’S ESTRANGED FATHER, ON “GOD FRIENDED ME,” SUNDAY, APRIL 26 “Miracles” – Miles helps his new friend suggestion, C.J. (Lonnie Chavis)

, a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith, Jr.), the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father, in the first part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, Sunday, April 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. MILES IS FORCED TO EXAMINE HIS LACK OF FAITH MORE THAN EVER BEFORE WHEN THE GOD ACCOUNT SENDS HIM HIS SISTER, ALI, AS A FRIEND SUGGESTION ON THE EVE OF HER CANCER SURGERY, ON “GOD FRIENDED ME,” AT A SPECIAL TIME ON SUNDAY, APRIL 26 Episode Written by Executive Producer Steven Lilien and Directed by Executive Producer Bryan Wynbrandt “The Mountain” – Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali, as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery, in the second part of the two-hour series finale of GOD FRIENDED ME, at a special time, Sunday, April 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Episode written by executive producer Steven Lilien and directed by executive producer Bryan Wynbrandt. REGULAR CAST: Brandon Micheal Hall (Miles Finer)

Violett Beane (Cara Bloom)

Joe Morton (Arthur Finer)

Suraj Sharma (Rakesh Singh)

Javicia Leslie (Ali Finer)

Erica Gimpel (Trish) RECURRING CAST: Rachel Bay Jones (Susan)

Shazi Raja (Jaya)

Chosen Jacobs (Zack)

Cornelius Smith, Jr. (Corey)

Kara Royster (Emily)

K.K. Moggie (Dr. Chang) GUEST CAST for “Miracles”: Lonnie Chavis (C.J.) Carl Lumbly (Alphonse)

K.K. Moggie (Dr. Chang)

Natalie Paul (Megan)

Tonya Pinkins (Marsha)

Carey Van Driest (D.A.R.P.A. Member #1)

Joseph Mancuso (Special Agent Cutler) GUEST CAST FOR “The Mountain”: Elliot Villar (Miguel)

Stephen William Tenner (Train Operator)

Eleanor Koski (Liv)

Marcus Burnette (Young Miles)

Grace Porter (Divinity Shop Employee)

Chris Walker (Police Officer)

Alexandra Seal (Paramedic)

Mike Massimino (Passenger 1)

Jamar Greene (Passenger 2) WRITTEN BY (“Miracles”)

: Robert Hull DIRECTED BY (“Miracles”)

: Victor Nelli, Jr. WRITTEN BY (“The Mountain”)

: Steven Lilien DIRECTED BY (“The Mountain”)

: Bryan Wynbrandt”

What do you think? Do you watch God Friended Me? How do you want the series to end?