Tough as Nails: CBS Previews Contestants of New Phil Keoghan Series

Tough as Nails is set to arrive later this summer, and the contestants have now been revealed. There are 12 people competing in the series, which was created by Phil Keoghan. He will also host the series.CBS revealed more about the contestants in a press release. Check that out below.
“Meet the 12 TOUGH AS NAILS challengers competing on the new reality series that celebrates everyday Americans who get their hands dirty while working long, hard hours to keep the country running. The cast includes a welder, firefighter, farmer, roofer and a Marine Corps veteran, among others. The series premieres Wednesday, July 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host and executive producer.
These competitors, who get their workout on the job rather than the gym, wear work boots instead of workout shoes and consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor, will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. One competitor will be crowned the TOUGH AS NAILS champion, but nobody will go home. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season.
“I was inspired to create TOUGH AS NAILS almost a decade ago because of my working-class family of farmers, gold miners, builders and coal miners,” said host and executive producer Phil Keoghan. “I’m proud of my family and wanted to shine a light on people who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty to do a hard day’s work. Now, more than ever, it is important for all of us to recognize this country’s ‘essential workers,’ real people in real life who are real tough.”
The TOUGH AS NAILS competitors are:
Name: Linnett Key
Job: Welder
Age: 34
Hometown: Lecanto, Fla.
Instagram: @LKeyFit and @LoveLinnett
Name: Danny Moody
Job: Drywaller
Age: 33
Hometown: Spokane, Wash.
Instagram: @drmoody22
Name: Melissa Burns
Job: Farmer
Age: 27
Hometown: Milford Center, Ohio
Instagram: @farm_fit_wife
Name: Lee Marshall
Job: Roofer
Age: 61
Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.
Name: Kelly “Murph” Murphy
Job: Marine Corps Veteran
Age: 47
Hometown: Paragon, Ind.
Instagram: @kwmurph72
Name: Linda Goodridge
Job: Deputy Sheriff
Age: 29
Hometown: Marion, N.Y.
Name: Luis Yuli
Job: Scaffolder
Age: 35
Hometown: The Bronx, N.Y.
Instagram: @luispyuli
Name: Michelle S. Kiddy
Job: Gate Agent
Age: 62
Hometown: Alexandria, Ky.
Name: Callie Cattell
Job: Fisherman
Age: 28
Hometown: Bend, Ore.
Instagram: @calliecattell
Name: Young An
Job: Firefighter
Age: 36
Hometown: Alexandria, Va.
Instagram: @boomer.3000
Name: Tara Davis
Job: Ironworker
Age: 30
Hometown: Elk Plain, Wash.
Instagram: @thatonebatmom
Name: Myles V. Polk
Job: Forestry Tech
Age: 28
Hometown: Tuskegee, Ala.
Instagram: @priimal”
What do you think? Will you watch this new competition series on CBS?
