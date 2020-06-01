Tough as Nails: CBS Previews Contestants of New Phil Keoghan Series

Tough as Nails is set to arrive later this summer, and the contestants have now been revealed. There are 12 people competing in the series, which was created by Phil Keoghan. He will also host the series.

“Meet the 12 TOUGH AS NAILS challengers competing on the new reality series that celebrates everyday Americans who get their hands dirty while working long, hard hours to keep the country running. The cast includes a welder, firefighter, farmer, roofer and a Marine Corps veteran, among others. The series premieres Wednesday, July 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host and executive producer.

These competitors, who get their workout on the job rather than the gym, wear work boots instead of workout shoes and consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor, will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. One competitor will be crowned the TOUGH AS NAILS champion, but nobody will go home. Even after they “punch out” of the individual competition, they will have the opportunity to win additional prizes in the team competitions that continue throughout the season.

“I was inspired to create TOUGH AS NAILS almost a decade ago because of my working-class family of farmers, gold miners, builders and coal miners,” said host and executive producer Phil Keoghan. “I’m proud of my family and wanted to shine a light on people who are not afraid to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty to do a hard day’s work. Now, more than ever, it is important for all of us to recognize this country’s ‘essential workers,’ real people in real life who are real tough.”

The TOUGH AS NAILS competitors are:

Name: Linnett Key

Job: Welder

Age: 34

Hometown: Lecanto, Fla.

Instagram: @LKeyFit and @LoveLinnett

Name: Danny Moody

Job: Drywaller

Age: 33

Hometown: Spokane, Wash.

Instagram: @drmoody22

Name: Melissa Burns

Job: Farmer

Age: 27

Hometown: Milford Center, Ohio

Instagram: @farm_fit_wife

Name: Lee Marshall

Job: Roofer

Age: 61

Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.

Name: Kelly “Murph” Murphy

Job: Marine Corps Veteran

Age: 47

Hometown: Paragon, Ind.

Instagram: @kwmurph72

Name: Linda Goodridge

Job: Deputy Sheriff

Age: 29

Hometown: Marion, N.Y.

Name: Luis Yuli

Job: Scaffolder

Age: 35

Hometown: The Bronx, N.Y.

Instagram: @luispyuli

Name: Michelle S. Kiddy

Job: Gate Agent

Age: 62

Hometown: Alexandria, Ky.

Name: Callie Cattell

Job: Fisherman

Age: 28

Hometown: Bend, Ore.

Instagram: @calliecattell

Name: Young An

Job: Firefighter

Age: 36

Hometown: Alexandria, Va.

Instagram: @boomer.3000

Name: Tara Davis

Job: Ironworker

Age: 30

Hometown: Elk Plain, Wash.

Instagram: @thatonebatmom

Name: Myles V. Polk

Job: Forestry Tech

Age: 28

Hometown: Tuskegee, Ala.

Instagram: @priimal”