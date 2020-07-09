Does it feel like work to watch the first season of the Tough As Nails TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Tough As Nails is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Tough As Nails here.

A CBS reality competition, the Tough As Nails TV show is hosted by Phil Keoghan. It celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running. In the series, competitors consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor and are tested for their strength, endurance, life skills and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites. At the end of the season, the winning individual contestant will be crowned as the Tough as Nails champion and will win a Ford Super Duty truck and a $200,000 cash prize..





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Tough As Nails TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Tough As Nails should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS?