The Amazing Race: Season 33; Phil Keoghan Talks Shutting Down Production of the CBS Series

The Amazing Race was one of the first shows to shut down production at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Production was underway on season 33 of the CBS series but, in late February, Phil Keoghan and other producers stopped the race and sent everyone home.

While promoting his new CBS series, Tough as Nails, Keoghan spoke about the decision to halt the production of the reality competition series. He said the following, per Variety:

“My heart went out to the cast, who had taken time off work, who had sacrificed a lot to come onto the show. We got everybody home safely to their families, which we told them was our number one priority. It’s the one thing we lose sleep over, making sure that we can get these amazing people around the world safely. It didn’t take long for us to realize that we hadn’t overreacted, that we had done the right thing. Our goal is obviously to get back out and to finish Season 33. But I am a little disheartened by what I’m seeing with the number of cases.”

Production on season 32 on The Amazing Race was filmed over a year ago and that season is slated to premiere in the fall.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The Amazing Race TV series? Will you be watching season 32 in the fall?