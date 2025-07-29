The Gilded Age: Season Four; HBO Announces Early Renewal for Period Drama Series

The Gilded Age is currently airing its third season, but HBO is not waiting to ask for more of the series. HBO has renewed the period drama for a fourth season.

Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, LisaGay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Paul Alexander Nolan, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Rachel Pickup, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Bobby Steggert, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Leslie Uggams, Merritt Wever, Bill Camp, and Phylicia Rashad star in the period drama set during America’s Gilded Age.

HBO shared the following about the show’s renewal:

“The Emmy(R)-nominated HBO Original drama series THE GILDED AGE has been renewed for a fourth season. From creator Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”), HBO’s THE GILDED AGE has achieved praise for its ensemble cast, costume design, and Emmy(R)-winning production design. The season three finale will air on Sunday, August 10 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) and all episodes are available to stream on HBO Max. Total premiere-night viewing for the third season has grown for five consecutive weeks, culminating in a 20 percent growth compared to last season. Fan engagement has also climbed, with social chatter rising nearly 60 percent week over week. Season 3 of THE GILDED AGE has received critical acclaim, with both Variety and Entertainment Weekly proclaiming this season as “the best yet,” while Vulture called it a “must-watch.” In its two-eligible seasons, THE GILDED AGE has earned 7 total Emmy(R) nominations and 1 Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.””

Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said the following about the return of The Gilded Age:

“We couldn’t be prouder of the undeniable viewership heights THE GILDED AGE has achieved this season. Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a “cant-miss it” entertainment experience from week to week, and we’re delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season.”

The premiere date for season four will be announced at a later date.

