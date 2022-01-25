The Gilded Age: Season Two? Has the HBO Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Has The Gilded Age TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on HBO?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, The Gilded Age TV show was created by Julian Fellowes and stars Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, and Jack Gilpin, with Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski. Other performers include Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Kelley Curran, Claybourne Elder, Linda Emond, Katie Finneran, Amy Forsyth, Michel Gill, Ward Horton, Bill Irwin, Sullivan Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, John Douglas Thompson, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Erin Wilhelmi. The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Against the backdrop of this transformation, this show’s story begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City. After the death of her father, she goes to live with her thoroughly old money aunts, Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon). Accompanied by Peggy Scott (Benton), an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her old money aunts and her stupendously rich neighbors — a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George (Spector) and Bertha Russell (Coon).



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Gilded Age averages a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 463,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Gilded Age stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 25, 2022, The Gilded Age has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew The Gilded Age for season two? This series has been in the works for over a decade and was, at one time, slated for NBC. Many of the reviews have been negative but HBO is most interested in pleasing and keeping their subscribers. Based on the ratings thus far, this show clearly skews older and that’s fine for a subscription channel. Eyeballs are eyeballs. I think Gilded Age’s fate could go either way but I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Gilded Age cancellation or renewal news.



