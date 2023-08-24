Space: 1999: Barbara Bain and Others to Celebrate Sci-Fi Series’ 50th Anniversary

Space: 1999 was released 50 years ago, and a new series, titled The Eagle Has Landed, will now celebrate the show’s anniversary with the return of Barbara Bain from the original series. The new series will arrive in 2025, but an outlet has not yet been selected.

Space: 1999 aired for 48 episodes between 1975 and 1977. The new series will have never-before-seen archival footage and interviews with world-renowned artists, writers, actors, scientists, and collectors who all have been deeply impacted by the fictional vessel and add to its legacy today.

Coming from FutureDude Entertainment and Zero Point Zero Production Inc., the series will be executive produced by Jeffrey Morris, Anne Marie Gillen, and Fredrick Haugen for FutureDude Entertainment and Christopher Collins, Susan Poretta, Lydia Tenaglia, and Craig H. Shepherd for Zero Point Zero Production.

Morris will also appear on camera for the series. He said the following about the series, per Deadline:

“Space: 1999 appeared on TV a few short years after the world watched Neil Armstrong take the first steps on the moon. The show’s unforgettable Eagle inspired a generation to envision a future in space and is still doing so decades later. The question we explore is ‘why?’ What is it about this imaginary craft that has captured and held imaginations for nearly 50 years?”

The premiere date for The Eagle Has Landed will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new series?