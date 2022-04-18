The Gilded Age: Season Two; 13 Promoted to HBO Series Regulars, One Departure Revealed

The Gilded Age is returning with its second season, and viewers will see 13 recurring cast members bumped up to series regulars next season. One cast member is also departing the series. The newly promoted series regulars are Kelli O’Hara, Donna Murphy, Debra Monk, Taylor Richardson, Ben Ahlers, Kelley Curran, Douglas Sills, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Michael Cerveris, Erin Wilhelmi, Patrick Page, and Sullivan Jones.

As for the departure, Thomas Cocquerel will not return for season two as hinted by the events of the season one finale.

Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Louisa Jacobson, Blake Ritson, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Denée Benton, Simon Jones, and Jack Gilpin star in this series which takes viewers back to the early 1900s. Returning in their recurring roles are Audra McDonald, Nathan Lane, John Douglas Thompson, Ashlie Atkinson, Claybourne Elder, and Ward Horton.

Per Deadline, the plot for season two of the HBO series is as follows:

“The Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of huge fortunes made and lost, and of fierce rivalry between old money and new. Nowhere is that rivalry more apparent than on East 61st Street, where Marian Brook and her thoroughly old money aunts, Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook, live opposite the stupendously rich George and Bertha Russell. The Russells are both fiercely ambitious, he financially, she socially, and they are determined to reach the highest echelons of New York. Meanwhile in Brooklyn, Marian’s friend and confidant Peggy Scott forges her own path in the world of the Black elite. In this glittering world on the brink of the modern age, will the established rules of society prevail, or will the game change entirely?”

A premiere date for season two of The Gilded Age will be announced later.

