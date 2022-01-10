Euphoria: Season Two Viewer Votes

Menu

Euphoria TV show on HBO: canceled or renewed for season 3?

What’s ahead for these teens in the second season of the Euphoria TV show on HBO? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Euphoria is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Euphoria here.

An HBO teen drama TV series, the Euphoria TV show stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. The story centers on a group of high school students in East Highland as they try to find their way through the tricky path of life. Amidst the intertwining lives of the town, 17-year-old Rue Bennett (Zendaya), a recovering drug addict, tries to find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Euphoria TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Euphoria should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on HBO? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.




