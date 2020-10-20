Vulture Watch

Are the kids all right? Has the Euphoria TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Euphoria season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An HBO teen drama, Euphoria stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Barbie Ferreira, Angus Cloud, Storm Reid, Nika King, and Eric Dane. The drama centers on a group of high school students trying to find their way through life, but the path is tricky — littered as it is with sex, drugs, trauma, and issues of identity, as well as love, friendship, and social media.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Euphoria averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 560,000 viewers. Learn how Euphoria stacks up against the other HBO TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew Euphoria for season two? The ratings have been pretty good so, for now, I think it will be renewed. I’ll keep a hungry eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Euphoria cancellation or renewal alerts.

*7/11/19 status update: HBO has renewed the Euphoria TV show for a second season.



Euphoria Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Euphoria‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to the network TV shows?

Don’t miss our other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Euphoria TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if HBO had cancelled this TV series, instead?