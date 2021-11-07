The Righteous Gemstones: Is the HBO TV Show Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

Vulture Watch

Have the fans’ prayers been answered? Is The Righteous Gemstones TV show cancelled or renewed for a second season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Righteous Gemstones season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An HBO comedy, The Righteous Gemstones stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam Devine, Walton Goggins, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, and Greg Alan Williams. The comedy centers on the Gemstones, a family of televangelists. Although patriarch Dr. Eli Gemstone (Goodman) built an empire out of his televangelism and megachurch ministries, he now finds himself and his family at something of a crossroads.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Righteous Gemstones averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 559,000 viewers. Learn how The Righteous Gemstones stacks up against the other HBO TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew The Righteous Gemstones for season two? The ratings have been okay and this series has some name talent attached so I think it will be renewed. For now, I’ll keep a hungry eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts about The Righteous Gemstones.

*9/9/19 update: HBO has renewed The Righteous Gemstones for a second season.



