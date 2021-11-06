The Righteous Gemstones: Season Two Premiere Teased by HBO (Watch)

The Righteous Gemstones is returning soon to HBO, and the network has released a trailer and announced the exact return date for the series. Starring Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and, Adam Devine, the series will have the Gemstones facing new threats during its second season.

HBO revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES, starring Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine, debuts its nine-episode second season with two new episodes SUNDAY, JANUARY 9 (10:00-11:25 pm ET/PT), followed by additional half-hour episodes on subsequent Sundays at the same time. The series debuts on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Created, written and executive produced by Danny McBride (HBO’s Vice Principals and Eastbound & Down), and marking his third HBO comedy series from Rough House Pictures, THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work. Season two finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire. McBride collaborators Jody Hill and David Gordon Green also serve as executive producers and directors. Season two returning cast includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine (Pitch Perfect) as Kelvin Gemstone, Edi Patterson (HBO’s Vice Principals) as Judy Gemstone, John Goodman (HBO’s Treme, The Connors) as Eli Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman (Longmire) as Amber Gemstone, Tony Cavalero (School of Rock) as Keefe Chambers, Tim Baltz (Drunk History) as BJ, Skyler Gisondo (Booksmart) as Gideon Gemstone and Greg Alan Williams (Greenleaf) as Martin Imari.”

Check out a trailer for The Righteous Gemstones below.

