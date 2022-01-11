The Righteous Gemstones: Season Two Ratings

We don’t have to worry about The Righteous Gemstones being cancelled this time around since it’s already been renewed for season three. What’s more, there’s talk of a fourth season renewal too. How long will this HBO TV series keep running? Stay tuned.

A dark comedy series, the The Righteous Gemstones TV show stars Danny McBride, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, John Goodman, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, and Greg Alan Williams. Recurring actors include Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, Jody Hill, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, Gavin Munn, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric Andre, and Jessica Lowe. The comedy centers on the Gemstones, a family of televangelists. Although patriarch Dr. Eli Gemstone (Goodman) built an empire out of his televangelism and megachurch ministries, he finds himself and his family at something of a crossroads. Season two finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present who wish to destroy their empire.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of The Righteous Gemstones on HBO averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 559,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



