I Know This Much Is True: Season One Ratings

It appears that I Know This Much Is True is a close-ended mini-series so there wouldn’t be a second season. However, if the ratings and interest is strong enough, might the HBO series be continued somehow, ala Big Little Lies? It seems unlikely but, stay tuned.

Based on the novel by Wally Lamb, I Know This Much Is True stars Mark Ruffalo, Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, John Procaccino, Rob Huebel, Philip Ettinger, Aisling Franciosi, Michael Greyeyes, Guillermo Diaz, Marcello Fonte, Bruce Greenwood, Brian Goodman, with Juliette Lewis and Kathryn Hahn. The story revolves around identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. It’s a family saga that follows their parallel lives in a story of betrayal, sacrifice, and forgiveness. After paranoid schizophrenic Thomas Birdsey (Ruffalo) has a violent public breakdown, his identical twin brother, Dominick (Ruffalo) finds himself stepping up to defend him in unexpected ways. As he navigates the fallout of Thomas’ actions, Dominick reflects on their childhood growing up under the tyrannical rule of their volatile step-father, Ray (Procaccino), and their persistent desire to know the identity of their biological father.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the I Know This Much Is True TV series on HBO? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?